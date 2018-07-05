Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state, says the meeting he and two of his colleagues had with President Muhammmadu Buhari was not about the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).





A new faction led by Buba Galadima broke away from the ruling party on Wednesday.





Less than 24 hours after this, Yari alongside Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, had a one-hour meeting with the president.





Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president, led the governors to the president’s office at noon.





On their way out, the governors declined to speak with state house correspondents but Yari only uttered few words.





Asked if the meeting was about R-APC, he said: “It was a private business. It had nothing to do with the APC.”





During his inaugural address as chairman of R-APC, Buba Galadima accused the Buhari administration of being worse than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.









Galadima a former ally of the president described the APC government as a “monumental disaster”.