President Muhammadu Buhari says the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did its best to avoid the mass defection at the national assembly.





On Tuesday, 14 senators and 37 members of the house of representatives left the ruling party.





Reacting via his Twitter handle, Buhari wished those who defected “the very best in their future undertakings”.





He said such is expected “on the eve of elections”, adding that it poses no threat to the party and its aspirations.





“I wish all of our party members who today defected, the very best in their future undertakings. The APC has done its best to stop the defections, and I must commend the party leadership for working tirelessly to unite the party and position it for future victory,” Buhari said.





“I am confident that no harm or injury will be done by these defections, to the APC and its aspirations. I urge party faithful to not despair, but to instead see this as something that happens in seasons like this, on the eve of elections.





“As the saying goes, all politics is local. We understand that some of the distinguished and honourable lawmakers have issues in/with their home states, especially on zoning which bars some of them from seeking another term in their constituencies.





“Let me also note that none of the defecting federal lawmakers has any specific grievances against me or the government I lead; neither do I harbour any ill-feeling towards any of them. I fully respect their freedom to choose what party to associate with.





“I am using this opportunity to restate my total commitment to the values of democracy, as well as my total willingness to work with ALL members of the national assembly, irrespective of their political party, for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.”