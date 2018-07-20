Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), says the federal government cannot release Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), because the allegation against him is a matter of public interest.





The attorney-general said this in a Voice of America, Hausa, interview obtained by Premium Times.





Malami said Dasuki’s right is not important more than over 100,000 people he was “instrumental to their death”.





He said the mismanagement of funds meant for the military under the former NSA led to the deaths of many.





Malami maintained that the issue affects an entire nation; so the discussion should not be about a single person’s rights.





On Tuesday, the federal high court in Abuja served a warrant of release of Dasuki on the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice.





Malami said the government could resort to appealing the court order if it wants to.





“What I want you to know is that issues concerning law and order under Muhammadu Buhari are sacrosanct and obeying court order is compulsory,” he said.





“However you should also know that there is a general consensus world over that where the dispute is only between individuals, then you can consider the issue based on the instant situation. But if the dispute is about an issue that affects an entire nation, then you have to remember that government is about the people not for only an individual.





“So, you have to look at it from this perspective. If the issue about an individual coincides with that which affects the people of a nation and you are now saying the government did not obey a court order that infringes on a single person’s rights. Remember we are talking about a person who was instrumental to the deaths of over 100,000 people. Are you saying that the right of one person is more important than that of 100,000 who lost their lives?





“Reports have shown that there was massive mismanagement of funds meant for military hardware which the military could not access and that led to the death of many, embezzlement of the fund and because of that many people have lost their lives. Obeying the court is not the issue per say.





“Are we going to take the issue of an individual more important than that of the people? The government’s main responsibility is for and about the people. The essence of governance is to better the lives of its people. So you have to weigh it based on that; the rights of an individual or the rights of the people.”





DSS operatives arrested Dasuki in 2015 for “illegal possession of firearms” and diversion $2.1 billion from his office while he held sway as the NSA.