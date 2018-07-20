President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has expressed grief over the death of a former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Coomassie, whom he described as a thorough-bred, diligent officer and gentleman who served his country with all his energy during his lifetime.Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said Coomassie’s contributions to the maintenance of law and order as well as fight against insecurity in the country cannot be quantified.He added that late Coomassie, after retirement, became a statesman, using the platform of the Arewa Consultative Forum to foster the unity of Nigeria and its development.He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the Nigeria Police, Arewa Consultative Forum, and the Government and people of Katsina State over the irreparable loss.Saraki said: “We have lost an officer, gentleman and a patriot. My heart goes out to his wife, children and family members at this moment of grief. He shall be remembered for his forthrightness and sense of duty.”He prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdaus and for his loved ones to have the fortitude to bear the loss.