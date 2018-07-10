The Oyo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has assured the people of the state that the party is ready and prepared to rescue the state from eight-year misrule of the All Progressives Congress in the state.This was contained in a communiqué issued after the inaugural expanded meeting of the Oyo State PDP executive after its inauguration in Abuja recently.The meeting was chaired by the Oyo South Senatorial Chairman, Sir Samuel Olawuwo, who informed the party executive that the state chairman was absent due to his attendance of the national caucus meeting of the PDP in Abuja.He explained that the invitation for the Abuja meeting came after the state meeting had already been scheduled.The Secretary of the party, Wasiu Adeleke, read the communiqué of the meeting which had in attendance 30 local government chairmen out of 33LGs in the state and 18 out of the 27 executive members of the party in the state.“We reviewed the performance of the APC-led state government and concluded that the government had underperformed due to the misrule of Governor Abiola Ajimobi. We are promising our dear people of Oyo State that we are ready and prepared to rescue our people from the eight years of misrule of the APC,” he stated.The PDP thanked the party leaders across the state for their efforts at uniting the party.The communiqué added that the local government executive of the 33 local government areas of the state would be officially inaugurated by the state executive “very soon.”