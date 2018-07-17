Denying allegations of vote buying in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, the PDP said its leadership would never allow such practice under any guise.A statement issued by the spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was fraudulent for some political parties to claim they resorted to vote buying because other parties also bought votes.The statement said: “Consequently, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are going about media houses and claiming that their party bought votes in response to some parties that engaged in such practice are certainly not responding to the PDP.“The PDP spent its resources and energy on a democratic campaign that preceded the Ekiti election and never set up kiosks for the ‘see and buy” of votes as the APC unabashedly did.“The PDP however vowed that it will never allow the APC to get away with its crass abuse of democratic norms through which it suppressed the will of the Ekiti people and appropriated victory to itself in the governorship election.“Moreover, the PDP restates its position that the Ekiti election marks the last time anybody or party will use any means whatsoever to manipulate it out at the polls, particularly in the forthcoming Osun governorship election and the 2019 general elections.”In a separate statement, the PDP commiserated with the government and people of Katsina State over the devastating rainstorm that ravaged some communities in the state.