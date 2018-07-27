The Nigeria Police have reacted to the “purported kidnap” of Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West senatorial district.Melaye was reportedly kidnapped Thursday morning at Gwagwalada by unknown gunmen when he was heading to Lokoja to attend a court session.But the Nigeria Police denied knowledge of the kidnap, saying the incident was not reported in any station across the country.In a statement made available to newsmen Thursday night by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood, the police dared the family members of Melaye or his staff who claimed to have witnessed the alleged abduction, to report the matter to the Police.“Nigeria Police Force have not received any complaint or report in any of its Police Stations or Divisions throughout the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) or any other State of the Federation of the kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye from any of his family member, friend, associate or staff to indicate that the Senator has been kidnapped”, Moshood has said.He said the Police got “the report of the purported kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye in some sections of the media”.Moshood said, “however, the Force has commenced investigation into the purported kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye, and wish to implore any of his family members, relatives or friends who witnessed the kidnap or have information about the purported kidnap of the Senator to report the incident at the nearest police Station to assist the Police in the investigation”.Close associates of Melaye and his staff had circulated messages, alerting the public that some forces had arrived Abuja, using hilux van with Kogi State Government official plate number and a sienna bus, with the intention to cause harm to the outspoken Senator.