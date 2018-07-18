In the aftermath of reports that he had quit the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has insisted that he is still a member of the APC, but in talks with the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.Sani who spoke Wednesday in Abuja, noted that he and some members of the party have suffered injustices, marginalization and inequity from the previous leadership of the party.“I have not yet opted out of the APC but I can confirm we are talking with the PDP and we are talking with the APC and what is pushing us out of the APC is inherent injustice, marginalization and inequity that have visited us.“We have been treated badly by the party in the last three years but we are appreciating that we have a chairman, in the person of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole”, he said.He commended the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee NWC for its move to resolve all lingering issues, adding that he and some members are presently exploring ways to get out of the party.He revealed that their decisions to leave the party will be made available in the next few days.According to him, “we are also exploring options of getting out of the party, but who remains in the party, the discussion is still on.“Our decisions will be in a matter of weeks and not in a matter of months where we are going to review whether we will remain in the party or we will go to cross the Red Sea out of Egypt to the promised land.”