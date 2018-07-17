The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the governorship candidate of the APC, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the winner of the Saturday, July 14 Governorship election in Ekiti State.Fayemi polled 197,459 votes to defeat his closest rival, Prof. Kola Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 178,121 voted.A lamenting Fayose in the video below was seen making desperate last minute calls to try to salvage the situation.WATCH VIDEO BELOWVideo Credits: OAK TV