Controversial Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye representing Kogi West in the National Assembly has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his new 'musical video' as he declares his new found loyalty to the PDP.Watch video belowThe senator popularly known for putting out hilarious videos of himself on social media sang 'PDP home-my-home, when shall I see my PDP, I will never forget my home, APC suffer me o'This is coming at a time the new Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, faction of APC transformed into reformed APC, rAPC.rAPC also announced Alhaji Buba Galadima as its interim National Chairman.The lawmaker known for throwing tantrums at his party had recently taken a swipe at his party, describing the APC’s recent convention as “a joke”.