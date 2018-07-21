Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday directed security agencies and relevant bodies to commence a 72-hour joint operation to restore order around Apapa and environs with a view to easing vehicular movement in that part of Lagos.Trailers parked indiscriminately over a long stretch of the Apapa/Oshodi expressway have been causing massive traffic gridlock on the road for several days now.Osinbajo who made an unscheduled visit to the road to personally assess the situation also asked relevant government agencies to speed up decongestion of the Apapa ports.Involved in the 72 hour joint operation are the Police, Navy, Army, Air Force, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), LASEMA, Container truck drivers, National Association of Road Transport Owners, NUPENG, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria are also joining in the operation.The vice president was flown in a Navy chopper,first to Tin Can Island park.He was accompanied by Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi and senior Naval and Police officers.He walked close to the traffic to see the situation for himself and then proceeded to the Five Star Berth at the NPA where he met with relevant officials and security officers.