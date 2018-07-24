Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has extended Operation Restore Order designed to address the Apapa gridlock by 48 hours.Osinbajo had during his assessment visit to Lagos on Friday given a 72-hour deadline for the gridlock to be resolved.But his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, disclosed in a statement on Monday that the order had been extended by 48 hours.Akande said Osinbajo had been monitoring the progress being recorded on the order since his visit.He said, “The 72-hour operation which is advancing in addressing the problems, had commenced last Friday evening and is now being extended for another 48 hours in order to allow for a more effective restoration. The Vice President is being briefed at regular intervals.“Both the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government are in constant consultations and are working with all the relevant agencies and stakeholders to comprehensively and completely tackle the challenges of ports congestion and the gridlock.“Also, concerns arising from the operation itself, including those regarding the relocation of trucks and trailers to parks, are being reviewed and would be promptly sorted out by the relevant agencies.“This is an emergency situation that necessitates some urgent measures towards a quick restoration of order.“The Federal Government appreciates the cooperation of all concerned and will do everything possible to solve this problem by not only ending the gridlock now but also developing a plan of action for a permanent solution in collaboration with the state and all stakeholders.”