The voting exercise is almost rounding off at polling unit 001, ward 1, Afao-Ekiti, Irepodun-Ifelodun local government area where Ayodele Fayose, incumbent governor of Ekiti state, is expected to vote but surprisingly, he is yet to exercise his right over three hours after the election started.





Some of the voters who arrived early expressed shock that the governor had not come to cast his vote.





“We expected that Fayose will be the first to arrive here to vote and mobilise people, but we can’t understand why he’s yet to come,” a voter said.

This box still expecting Fayose’s ballot paper

“This is very unlike Fayose,” another voter said.





When his country home which is less than two kilometers from the polling unit was visited, the security operatives stationed around said the governor was still resting.

Electoral officials have less to do



“He came into town last night, but he still resting and would come out to vote when he’s up,” one of the operatives said.





Accreditation with voting is expected to end by 2pm.





Across the state, the exercise has been going on smoothly but there have been reports of inducement by both All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Meanwhile, Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the APC and Kolpao Olusola of the PDP, have voted.