Veteran singer, Onyeka Onwenu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take a cue from the rescue of the Thai soccer team and ensure the release of Leah Sharibu who is in Boko Haram captivity.

Onwenu said this in a video where she was seen weeping, to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to put more effort to stop killings and ensure the release of children being held in Boko Haram captivity.





Leah Sharibu is the only Dapchi school girl still in Boko Haram captivity. She was held back after she refused to denounce her Christian faith.





In the video shared on Facebook, Onwenu said, “President Buhari, I urge you to use every influence, every avenue to put pressure on Boko Haram to release Leah Sharibu who chose to remain loyal to Jesus Christ and every other person held in captivity.





“Leah is a straight, a student, I am begging Boko Haram to please in the name of all that is good, release every captive let them live, let Nigeria live.





“I also call on president Buhari to be inspired by the successful rescue mission of the Thai boys to do the same to rescue children held by Boko Haram.





“Mr President stop the killing in Nigeria, it’s enough. Rescue our children languishing in captivity,” Onwenu pleaded.