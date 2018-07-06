Emmanuel Macron, President of France, has pleaded with Nigerians to support the French team in the ongoing 2018 World Cup.

Macron made the plea during a sports session with students at the French Louis Paster High School in Lagos.





“So as you probably saw, I’m not the best basketball player, I’m supposed to be better in football,” he joked.





“So I will ask you to support the French team for the end of the championship. We defeated Argentina, we’re big friend of Argentina but at least, I mean, we did what we had to do after the defeat of Super Eagles.





“Now as the Super Eagles are no more in the tournament, please support the French team, we will win this tournament.”





France will play Uruguay in the quarterfinals.