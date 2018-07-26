Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has revealed why he was present at the meeting between Senators from the All Progressives Congress, APC, and President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

President Buhari had met with the lawmakers over the defection of 14 Senators from the party to the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, the previous day.





The APC senators were led by the Senate leader, Senator Lawan to Aso Villa where the meeting held.









Sani who had hinted on a possible exit from the ruling party was surprisingly not on the list of defectors.





Rather, he was spotted at the meeting which also had the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in attendance.





Speaking to newsmen on why he attended the meeting, the Kaduna senator said he was glad about the reconciliation process going on in the APC and that he believed in the leadership of President Buhari and Comrade Oshiomole.





He said: “I am here because I believe in the leadership of the party and the leadership of President Buhari.”





Other senators at the meeting were Sen. Adamu Aleiro, Bala Ibn Na-Allah, Aliyu Wamako, Ibrahim Gobir, Kabiru Marafa and Abu Ibrahim.





Others were Kabiru Gaya, Barau Jibrin, Abdullahi Gumel, Ahmed Lawan, Ali Ndume, Abubakar Kyari, Baba Kaka Garbai, Aliyu Abdullahi, David Umaru and Abdullahi Adamu.





Sen. George Akume, Francis Alimekhina, Andrew Uchendu, Magnus Abe, Ovie Omo-Agege, John Enoh, Nelson Effiong, Andy Uba, Sunny Ugboji, Hope Uzodinma, Ben Uwajimogu, Yusuf Abubakar and Oluremi Tinubu were also in attendance.





Also in the meeting were Gbenga Ashafa, Solomon Adeola, Tayo Alasoadura, Ajayi Boroffice, Yele Omogunwa, Fatima Rasaki, Olanrewaju Tejuoso and Yahaya Abdullahi.





The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was among those who were not at the meeting.





