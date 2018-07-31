There was massive jubilation by hundreds of African migrants after forcing their way through the heavily fortified border fence separating the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco recently.According to reports, the migrants used circular saws, shears and mallets to cut through the wire in order to gain entry on Thursday.Around 800 migrants tried to push through the barrier at dawn, the Interior Ministry said in a statement, deterring police from intervening by hurling plastic bottles of excrement, quick lime and using makeshift flame throwers.Every year, the hope and promise of European prosperity appears seductively close to those who have endured poverty or have fled violence on the African side, which explained the joyous and unrestrained reaction from those who made it.Determined to get to Europe, thousands of African migrant (including Nigerians) attempt the journey to Ceuta or Melilla each year