Festus Keyamo, Director of Strategic Communications for the re-election campaign of the President Muhammadu Buhari, has spoken on why the National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, is yet to make a definitive statement on the certificate forgery allegations against Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Appearing on Channels Television’s programme, Hard Talk, Keyamo suggested that the agency was still working on an official response.





“There is a mentality that if agencies don’t respond in 24 or 48 hours, it is armageddon. And the agency has said give us a few days, we will respond,” he said.





When asked by Maupe Ogun-Yusuf how difficult it was to respond, he said: “I don’t know. I have not worked with the NYSC. I don’t know if they have tons of documents.





“Do they have 36 vaults or one central vault? I don’t know.”





Last week, NYSC said available records indicated that Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate.





The agency, however, did not disclose whether the Minister was issued with an Exemption Certificate in response to her application.