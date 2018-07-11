You have seen Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, on the altar of a church; you might have seen him at eid praying ground during Islamic festive period; you might have heard him make reference to the scripture but you probably have not heard him praying.

At a rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti, the governor waxed spiritual.





But for the video showing the number one citizen in Ekiti, people could have likened his voice to that of an evangelist as he uttered those words the way a trained pastor could have.





He was so confident and at a point, he challenged God not to accept his prayers if his hands are not clean.





The governor spoke in Yoruba language in the four minutes, 26 seconds video.It’s not clear when the video was released but it is currently in circulation.





His words have been translated in English while the video is below:





Father Lord, think and consider all who are hungry, consider the sufferings of my people. Even if it is because of them only, I pray unto you today, let our wish be fulfilled. Let me be honoured today. I must not be put to shame… Some put their trust in chariots, some in their powers, you are my witness today Lord, if I have ever called on any other apart from you, do not let my prayers be answered.





But since you are the only one I call on, I put my trust in you today because you are my salvation. Lord, conquer my enemies today! All the eyes looking at us, all hearts I meet today, everybody that will talk today , let them have mercy on me.





“You said in your words that I will possess all the lands I step on, today Lord, let me possess this land. Like you did for Joseph in the land of Egypt… So that I can govern my people. You are the mighty one in battle, let all the the attacks and distractions of all the members of APC be a thing of the past. I tie them, I bind them, I conquer them because it is not by my power but by the Lord.





“Father Lord, once you are behind a person, the devil has been conquered; from Fayemi down to APC leaders, I bind and conquer you in Jesus name. I say you will not come back again!





All the ammunition you brought, I turn it to nought. All help for you will end in futility. Today, when I return, let my people have cause to praise you. I ask for honour that nobody has ever enjoyed, today, let me be favoured!





I kneel before you, today, let me be honoured, double my help. Help me Lord.





I run after them, overtake them and grab what belongs to me in Jesus name.