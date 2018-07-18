Some unidentified political thugs have warned the Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye not to enter Kogi State or else he will be attacked.





The political thugs who made their intention known through an unsigned pamphlet distributed yesterday at the naming ceremony of the child of the Lokoja administrator, Hon. Shiru Lawal, said Kogi State was a no go area for the Senator





The pamphlet read thus, “Dino don’t patronize Kogi.





“Stay away else, you have yourself to blame. Save yourself and remain where you are, keep off from our land.





“Dino come and reap what you sowed, you don’t respect our leaders so we don’t respect you. Respect is reciprocal.





“Take what you get if you dare us expect the worse, we warn you.”





Meanwhile, the lawmaker while reacting to the threat said he had formerly written the Police and other security agents of his coming to Kogi State to commission his various projects in seven local government councils.





The projects, according to the Federal lawmaker is expected to be commissioned from Wednesday till Friday this week.





“Nobody can prevent me from visiting Kogi State,” the lawmaker noted.





When contacted, the Kogi State Police Public Relation officer, Mr. William Ayah said that his command was aware of Senator Dino Melaye’s coming, pointing out that the Police were not aware of the pamphlet distributed by unknown persons.





He also added that nobody reported any such issue to the command, adding that when they have any privilege information, the command will surely take action.