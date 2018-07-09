There was pandemonium at the weekend in Nyamatsor, Mbagen, Mbazagee in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State when gunmen suspected to be cultists stormed a funeral in the town.The funeral rites for Ayol Vehe, an engineer, were said to have gone halfway when the hoodlums, mainly youths, stormed the place at 8.30 a.m with guns, cutlasses and clubs and shots at the mourners.It was not clear last night if they got their target.Dignitaries were said to have scampered for safety as the hoodlums shot into the air.A leader of the Traditional Rulers Council of the local government, Chief Moses Hangeior, was reportedly smuggled away by his security aides.The late Vehe worked in three local government areas of Gboko, Vandeikya and Buruku.He was transferred to Katsina Ala Local Government Area as Head of Buildings.It was gathered that the son of the deceased by one of his two wives allegedly mobilised his friends to disrupt the funeral.Some youths were said to have arrested one of the gunmen and handed him over to the police at Abwa.It was learnt that a disagreement ensued in the the family over the arrest.Some elders reportedly mounted pressure on the police to release the suspect, saying it was a family matter.A source at the Gboko Area Police Command told The Nation that the command had not received the report on the incident.