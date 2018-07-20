President Donald Trump has invited his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to Washington for a summit in October, the White House has confirmed.

White House spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, said in a tweet that Trump asked his National Security Adviser, John Bolton, to extend the invitation to the Russian leader.





“In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working-level dialogue between the two security council staffs.





“President Trump asked @AmbJohnBolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway,” Sanders said.





The invitation was announced less than an hour after the Republican-led Senate effectively rebuked President Trump for considering Russia’s request to question U.S. officials.