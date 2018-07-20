 Trump invites Putin to Washington | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Trump invites Putin to Washington

12:46 PM 0
A+ A-

President Donald Trump has invited his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to Washington for a summit in October, the White House has confirmed.
 

White House spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, said in a tweet that Trump asked his National Security Adviser, John Bolton, to extend the invitation to the Russian leader.

“In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working-level dialogue between the two security council staffs.

“President Trump asked @AmbJohnBolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway,” Sanders said.

The invitation was announced less than an hour after the Republican-led Senate effectively rebuked President Trump for considering Russia’s request to question U.S. officials.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top