A video of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo leading children who held a parade at a church service has surfaced online.
The elder statesman, dressed in a white cassock and purple belt, also sang and marched to the rhyme “I remember when I was a soldier”.
Obasanjo observed the children who conducted the parade for a while before facing the congregation.
The ex-president rose to the rank of a general in the 70s.
Watch the video below:
