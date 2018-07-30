 TRENDING VIDEO: Obasanjo inspects ‘military parade’ on pulpit | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
TRENDING VIDEO: Obasanjo inspects 'military parade' on pulpit

A video of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo leading children who held a parade at a church service has surfaced online.

The elder statesman, dressed in a white cassock and purple belt, also sang and marched to the rhyme “I remember when I was a soldier”.

Obasanjo observed the children who conducted the parade for a while before facing the congregation.

The ex-president rose to the rank of a general in the 70s.

