A video of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo leading children who held a parade at a church service has surfaced online.





The elder statesman, dressed in a white cassock and purple belt, also sang and marched to the rhyme “I remember when I was a soldier”.





Obasanjo observed the children who conducted the parade for a while before facing the congregation.





The ex-president rose to the rank of a general in the 70s.





Watch the video below:



