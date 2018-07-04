Less than one week after a fuel laden tanker was involved in an accident on Otedeola bridge in the Berger area of Lagos state, another tanker spilled its content at Moshalashi bus stop in Iyana Ipaja, a suburb in Lagos.





Witnesses said officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) moved in on time to prevent the 33,000-PMS carrier from catching fire.





Fifty-four vehicles were burnt in the Berger incident while 10 people reportedly lost their lives.





Emergency officials are currently at the scene of the accident at Iyano Ipaja. Traffic has been diverted, compounding the logjam on the road undergoing construction.





