Suspected thugs, on Wednesday, set ablaze the constituency project that was to be inaugurated by the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.The projects include the Government Girls Secondary School, Sarkin-Noma, in Lokoja, the state capital and LGEA Primary School, Lokogoma, also in Lokoja.While that of Sarkin-Noma was burnt, that of LGEA had its windows, ceiling fans, and classrooms’s blackboards damaged.Both facilities are parts of the projects located across the seven local governments slated for inauguration on Wednesday.Senator Dino Melaye was said to be on his way to the inauguration when the news was broken to him and he was said to be disappointed but vowed to still go ahead with the inauguration.Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government condemned in strong terms the burning of Melaye’s constituency project.The Director General, Media and Publicity to the state governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, who spoke on behalf of the government during an assessment tour of the burnt facility, also said the state government had directed security operatives to fish out the arsonists.Fanwo said, “The government condemns the incident. Education is the leading thematic area of the state government and so we will not allow any elements to derail it.“Irrespective of who is doing the project, the fund is from the government. So whether it is the executive or legislative, such projects should rather be applauded and not destroyed.”