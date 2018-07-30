Briefing journalists on updates of the impeachment notice served on Gov Godwin Ortom of Benue by 8 lawmakers, the Deputy Minority Leader, Chukwuma Onyeama said:
“Indications are emerging that this administration is walking in the same grim path if the forbidden regime of Late Sani Abacha and the outright dictatorship that overthrew the Democratic Shehu Shagari administration.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.