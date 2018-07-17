The Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will be closed to traffic for three days from July 27, 2018, to assess the condition of the bridge, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has said.A statement on Monday said Fashola, spoke as guest on the Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.The minister reportedly said the closure was necessary in order to ascertain whether there had been any material deterioration between the period the first procurement for maintenance of the bridge was approved and now, adding that the three days would be used to examine the bridge to be sure that there had been no material deterioration beyond what was procured.He said, “The investigation would have been carried out earlier but the need to reduce the inconveniences that would accompany the closure compelled government to shift the time to a more convenient period when children would be on vacation and when fewer vehicles were likely to be on the bridge.”The minister said it was only after the assessment of the amount of maintenance work involved that government engineers and contractors would lay out the plan of work.“I think it is later in the year or early next year that the repairs will start,” Fashola added.