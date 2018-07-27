Deputy President of the Senate, Prof Ike Ekweremadu has revealed that the security siege on his house and that of the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki was to prevent them from going to the national assembly for plenary on that day so that both of them could be impeached by and prevent the All Progressives Congress, APC, senators that defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.Ekweremadu however said that he has refused to bulge to the tactics of intimidations on him and has sworn to be on the side of peace, restoration of true democracy and freedom of association.He also said that come 2019 general election, the Gestapo style of administration being ran currently would be removed through popular ballot and rule of law restored in Nigeria.Ekweremadu spoke in Enugu, yesterday, when members of his Enugu West senatorial constituency, triumphantly received him back to the coal city in a solidarity rally. Speaking on the occasion, Ekweremadu said “Those of us who ask that the correct thing be done are being hounded by the government. That is the tragedy of the whole situation.