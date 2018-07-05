A faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) broke away in Abuja on Wednesday.

The new group under the leadership of Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, is known as R-APC.





Here are the things people are saying about it on Twitter:

If u hailed the emergence of nPDP in 2014, pls and pls don't criticise RAPC....



Let us just enjoy this drama.



We will all be alright last last. — #OtunbaAsiwaju (@AsiwajuOladimej) July 4, 2018

Apart from the SP, no other person in RAPC controls even a senatorial district talk more of a whole state. They've made up their minds to leave APC, Kwara votes will be missed but it's not NEEDED. — Ahmed Mamman Halidu (@halid2) July 4, 2018

The formation of rAPC is a test of leadership and character for the new Chairman H.E. Adams Oshiomole in mediation reconciliation, crisis mgmnt and rebuilding. It’s a test of democratic reengineering and restructuring. The game is here! — Morin Kay (@MorinKay1) July 4, 2018

Truth be said, Nigeria's destiny is tied to APC & PDP. Every other party remains paper tigers. If other parties gave hope of forming a govt or winning the general elections, factions like nPDP and now rAPC would have either formed their parties or defected to the "paper tigers". — Ayodele Okunfolami (@ayookunfolami) July 4, 2018

LMAO. Twitter politicians who don’t have strength to mobilize even their family members to vote for APC want the party to allow those who control states to leave the party. Some of you overate yourselves, and you’re also politically clueless, and you also don’t know anything. 🤣 — King Sola (@Solar_unique) July 4, 2018

This RAPC is the real threat to APC. The ruling party needs to act real fast on this latest development. — Babs (@sulubabs) July 4, 2018

What is the difference btw nPDP, nAPC & rAPC?? — Mayowa M Adeleye MMA (@mmadeleye1) July 4, 2018

Since Buhari is always not aware, hope he has heard of RAPC?

If he hasn't let him know! — B. L. A. C. K 🇳🇬 G. I. R. L (@EnyoMomoh) July 4, 2018

From nPDP to rAPC. The vultures in this country are always …. — Ediong (@Ediong) July 4, 2018

APC, PDP, nPDP, rAPC...what really is the difference? What’s the differing ideology? What’s the political vision? What’s the intention for seeking political office? Why the constant bickering? — Baba Ibeta!!! (@Thereal_TommyB) July 4, 2018

Reformed All peoples congress #Rapc if this is true then we are gradually getting there ...just Love the sound of it July 4, 2018

Please where can i buy fairly used sense? I want to buy it for PMB and his team, they have finish this country. Listing to RAPC saying the truth about his government. More revelation r coming. Sorry to my country. With AAA Nigeria will work again. — Ugwuejike112 (@Ugwuejike1121) July 4, 2018

They choose a good name

rAPC -Rebel APC.They spirit of Rebellion leaves in them right from the day APC Government was formed, they have been rebels. They rebelled against APC leadership against the choice of Senate President. So what is new in them. Finally Sanity returns to APC — Born2Rule (@ihe69) July 4, 2018

Congrats To APC For The New Birth Of Their Child- rAPC. The Nation Rejoice With You. — Imade Ize-Iyamu (@ImadeIzeIyamu) July 4, 2018

What am I hearing rAPC.

They need more reformation than APC.

Judases — Michael Adeyemi (@drbiggie4real) July 4, 2018