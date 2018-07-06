Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, says some persecuted members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), are on their way out of the party.





Commenting on the crisis rocking the APC via his Twitter handle, @ShehuSani, he said, “We the persecuted are on exodus, riding on horses,chariots and caravans, departing Pharaoh Thutmose’s Egypt; we are now at the coast of the red Sea,about to leave the land of cruelty and injustice.”





Using a biblical allusion, he compared the departure of some members of the APC with that of the Israelite who were led out of Egypt after years of suffering and hardship under Pharaoh.





On Wednesday, some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) pulled out of the ruling party to form a faction known as Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).





Buba Galadima, a former chieftain of the ruling party, disclosed this to reporters after a meeting in Abuja.





The new faction of the APC was floated less than two weeks after the ruling party held its convention which was trailed with several criticisms.





Galadima described the APC as “a monumental disaster”, worse than the government it replaced, adding that the convention and congresses of the party exposed the rots in the APC.





He alleged that the APC has failed Nigerians, saying that the ruling party dashed the hope of many by running a “rudderless, inept and incompetent government who has failed to deliver good governance to the Nigerian people”.