The Federal Road Safety Corps has said that efforts are being made to place bars on some Lagos bridges to prevent indiscriminate parking of tankers and articulated vehicles.Mr Hyginus Omeje, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Monday.Omeje said that a committee had been inaugurated to look into how owners of trucks and tankers could do their business without climbing bridges in the state.“We are working on how truck drivers can use the ground instead of climbing bridges in Lagos State to prevent accidents and gridlock.“It has been proposed by the government that we can bar the bridges to prevent accidents and indiscriminate parking of trucks and tankers on the bridges,’’ he said.According to him, putting bars on the bridges will curtail gridlock and crashes involving cars and articulated vehicles especially the over-aged ones.The FRSC boss said that many of the tankers and trucks had been on the road for more than 25 years, saying that some of the vehicles could not withstand the load placed on them.“Many of them break down on top of the bridges and cause traffic jam.‘’Many truck and tanker drivers deliberately park on the bridges on their way to Apapa Port and obstruct vehicular movement. All these acts will end soon.“We are more concerned about the menace of gridlock on roads leading to Apapa Port.“The state government inaugurated the task force to ensure that the trucks are streamlined to allow free flow of traffic along the corridor,’’ Omeje said.He said that the gridlock created by trucks and articulated vehicles on bridges in Lagos were dangerous and had damaging effects.“We are sitting on a keg of gunpowder because the bridges are weak as tankers, trucks and articulated vehicles are parked on them.“When these vehicles are stationary on the bridges for a long time, they have negative impact, including deterioration, bridge-fatigue, damage or even collapse.“The Ijora, Eko, Carter and Third Mainland bridges were expensive projects that cost huge capital to execute,’’ Omeje said.NAN reports that the state government had mandated all owners of articulated trucks coming into Lagos to obtain the Ministry of Transportation’s Road Worthiness Certificate at any of the designated centres within 30 days.The ultimatum on roadworthiness certificate followed the recent tragic tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge inward Ojodu Berger along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.Fuel tanker drivers were also directed to ply designated trailer routes – Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway via Ogudu to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.