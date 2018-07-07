Gabriel Suswam, former governor of Benue state, was arraigned before a court in Abuja on Friday.





The office of the attorney-general of the federation arraigned him on charges bordering on illegal possession of firearms and money laundering.





Suswam, who was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) two weeks ago, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.





The court granted him bail in the sum of N500m.





This is not the first time that the secret police would arrest Suswam. Last year, DSS picked him up after allegedly discovering firearms in his cars.





Tony Opuiyo, an agent of the service, had disclosed this in a statement.





The secret police said incriminating items were discovered in cars parked at Dunes Investment and Global Properties Ltd in Abuja.





“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that on 24th February, 2017, between 2100 hours and 0242 hours, the service executed a search warrant, at the property of Dunes Investment and Global Properties Ltd, located at No 44 Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama-Abuja,” the statement read.





“The operation was informed by intelligence that some incriminating items were stashed in the boots of cars parked at the property, particularly a Mercedes Benz S550 (BWR 135AH), and Masarati 4.7 (BWR 207 AJ), which were subsequently confiscated.





“Consequently, on 25th February, 2017, about 1000hours, in the presence of two (2) private security officers employed by Dunes Investment, the cars were searched and the following items were recovered.”