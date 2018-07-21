Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has denied that he dragged embattled President of the Nigeria Football Federatio (NFF), before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Etebo insists he is not ready to join “the enemies” in pulling down Pinnick, who is involved in a leadership tussle in the Glass House.“My attention was drawn to a newspaper report that myself and Daniel Akpeyi signed a petition against Warri Wolves.“My picture was even used in the story, which is totally false and a calculated attempt to drag my name into something I know nothing about.“Since I left Warri Wolves, I have never complained about money to anyone, neither did I sign any petition.“This story is meant to create distractions and confusion.“I don’t want anyone to use my name to create confusion. I want to concentrate on my career.“I think they just want to use my name and Akpeyi to score a point, but it is not fair,” Etebo was quoted as saying by The Guardian.There were media reports earlier in the week that the midfielder, who recently signed for Stoke City in England, wrote a petition to the EFCC, calling for Pinnick’s head for refusing to pay him and other players after featuring for Warri Wolves FC.Pinnick was the head of Delta Sports at the time, calling the shots in the Sports Commission, Warri Wolves FC and Delta FA, when Etebo and Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi featured for the club.