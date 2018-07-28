Female Students of Molautsi Secondary School, Limpopo, South Africa have revealed that sugar daddies, popularly called “blessers” are responsible for the 27 pregnancies at their school this year.The 27 pregnant girls are in Grades 10, 11 and 12 at the secondary school, reports Sowetan.Sowetan saw at least six pregnant girls during a visit to the school on Thursday. The girls refused to be interviewed.However, according to a Grade 11 pupil, older men were responsible for impregnating some of her friends. “They say they don’t want to be broke; these men give them money. Some of these men have multiple girlfriends around the area,” she said.Another pupil, who is in Grade 12, said: “When we are at the taverns there will always be older guys coming and entertaining us.“But, at the end is how you respond to them. I have seen friends getting free alcohol from guys who are employed and older. We call them blessers,” the girl said.Limpopo education department spokesman Sam Makondo confirmed that 27 pupils at the school are pregnant, noting that the situation was becoming a big concern.