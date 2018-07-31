The All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South-East region, yesterday passed a vote of confidence on the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, saying that those criticising his style of leadership are being sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.The South-East APC leaders were reacting to comments by some persons they described as “hired writers” and a former member of the party in Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire, who claimed that people were leaving the party because of the leadership style of Oshiomhole whom he described as being too militant.However, a statement signed by a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC, Chief Ayim Yerere, said, Oshiomhole’s coming as national chairman had enlivened APC as a party and it has occurred to the opposition PDP that they will soon experience their final burial in the country and that is why they are sponsoring misleading articles and describing Oshiomhole as a combustive person.According to the statement, “the attention of the South East APC has been drawn to comments credited to one Sam Nkire, a former member of our party who recently joined those that defected to the PDP from our party and some writers recruited by the PDP to disparage the name of our national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.“We want to state clearly that the entire party in the South East passed a vote of confidence in his leadership and other members of the National Working Committee of the party. Since Oshiomhole came on board, our party has become more attractive and has taken its position as a ruling party.”We are aware that PDP and their cohorts are no longer comfortable with Oshiomhole who will ensure they go into oblivion.“They did not complain when Chief John Odigie-Oyegun was chairman because they were comfortable with his calmness which was not helping APC. Now we have a chairman that is proactive, a man that says the truth the way it is and they have started lamenting. Chief Nkire is no longer a member of the APC so he does not even have the right to comment about the leadership style of our very dynamic party chairman.“Just in one month, he led us to victory in Ekiti state. We conducted a very successful governorship primary through direct primaries in Osun state and today, we have observed that both government and party are working harmoniously in ensuring that the ideals of the APC is propagated across board. Oshiomhole hit the nail on the head when he asked for the sack of PDP members in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.“And that has been the problem our party has been having over the years but the Oyegun led leadership never made effort to advise our President on that. Oshiomhole today is fighting the interest of majority of our party members and that is why we are passing this vote of confidence on him. Those lamenting and calling him names will continue to lament until we win the 2019 general elections and re-elect our President, Muhammadu Buhari” it stated.