The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has denied that security operatives laid siege to his Abuja residence.He said some men in mufti however sought for him at his Abuja home on Tuesday morning.Sani said this on his Twitter handle.The tweet read, “My house is not under siege but I’ve received calls that ‘some plain clothes men’ just came to my Abuja residence, asking of me after I’ve have left for office. I’m available. I’m a revolutionary. We’ve been through this in the years of the struggle (against military rule).‎”