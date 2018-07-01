 SHOCKING VIDEO: Another NNPC tanker leaking out fuel in Maryland, Lagos | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » SHOCKING VIDEO: Another NNPC tanker leaking out fuel in Maryland, Lagos

Few days after a fuel tanker leaked out fuel and caused an explosion that left almost 60 cars burnt, killing at least 10 people, a trending video on social media recorded by Twitter user - @Chemicalbroda shows an NNPC tanker leaking in motion around Maryland under bridge, along Ikorodu-road, Lagos.

A tanker boy was seen using a piece of cloth to reduce the leakage.

Another disaster waiting to happen

