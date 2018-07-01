Few days after a fuel tanker leaked out fuel and caused an explosion that left almost 60 cars burnt, killing at least 10 people, a trending video on social media recorded by Twitter user - @Chemicalbroda shows an NNPC tanker leaking in motion around Maryland under bridge, along Ikorodu-road, Lagos.
A tanker boy was seen using a piece of cloth to reduce the leakage.
Another disaster waiting to happen
Watch video below...
Are you all seeing why we need change in this country??? pic.twitter.com/Ca4aWIjK4d— Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbroda) July 1, 2018
