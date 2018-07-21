The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on Friday, confirmed the prosecution of Richard Akindele, a Professor of Accounting, for s3xual assault.





Already, the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, has sacked him for allegedly demanding s3x from a student, Monica Osagie, in exchange for marks.





Akindele recently narrated his side of the matter.





Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Acting Chairman of the ICPC, Musa Abubakar, gave an update on the case.





Abubakar, represented by the Commissioner in charge of Education at the ICPC, Mohammed Ashiru Baba, expained that the ICPC had many similar cases and would prosecute the culprits.





He said, “I am sure you are aware of the Professor Akindele’s case at OAU. We are prosecuting the case right now.





“Though the university said they have dismissed the Professor, we said that is not enough, we want to prosecute him.





“We are handling so many cases like that in a lot of universities. We singled out federal universities, state-owned universities and privately-owned universities.”