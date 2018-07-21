Given the recent escalation of flood incidents in parts of the country, it is imperative to know how to stay safe.





Here are a few tips:

Never walk through moving water. This is the first rule of caution, don’t be tempted.

If you must walk through water, wherever possible, walk where the water is not moving. You can use a stick to guard your movement.

Never drive into flooded areas. If you feel the water rising around your car, try and move to higher ground, if you can do so safely, or simply get out and run to safety.

Never touch electrical equipment, whether you are wet or not.

Perhaps you are stuck on an object above the water, such as a tree, pole or structure, be calm and wait to be rescued. Do not enter the floodwater, you cannot be so sure of what awaits you.

Should your vehicle eventually get submerged, be relaxed; release your seat belt, gently roll down the window nearest to you and get out of the car. It’s important not to struggle as it is the easiest way to get drowned.