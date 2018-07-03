 Seven police officers shot dead in Abuja | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Seven police officers shot dead in Abuja

5:12 PM 0
A+ A-

Unknown gunmen have killed seven police officers in the Galadimawa area of Abuja.


TheCable reports that the officers were killed during a shootout with the gunmen on Monday night.

The officers were said to be on stop-and-search duty operation in the area when they accosted the gunmen.

Witnesses said the gunmen successfully escaped during the incident which also left some persons injured.

More to follow…

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top