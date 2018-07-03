Unknown gunmen have killed seven police officers in the Galadimawa area of Abuja.
TheCable reports that the officers were killed during a shootout with the gunmen on Monday night.
The officers were said to be on stop-and-search duty operation in the area when they accosted the gunmen.
Witnesses said the gunmen successfully escaped during the incident which also left some persons injured.
More to follow…
