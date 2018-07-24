Sam Anyanwu, the senator representing Imo east has condemned the invasion of the residences of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The Police on Tuesday morning blocked the Senate President, Bukola Saraki‘s convoy at Lake Chad junction in Abuja.





However, this did not stop Saraki from presiding over Tuesday plenary which saw 15 Senators dumping the All Progressives Congress, APC to Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.





Speaking after the plenary on Tuesday, Anyanwu said the invasion of both residences had strengthened his faith in both Senate leaders.





“I want to say in the midst of these intimidation that my confidence in the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu is even stronger,” he said.





Also, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha representing Taraba South, while reacting expressed worries about the development, urging security agencies to stop threatening democracy





He noted that the issue at hand is threatening the unity of the country.





“I want to advise that our security operatives should understand that they are expected to protect us all and that threats such as this will not help matters.





“I am deeply worried about this strange development that not only threatens our democracy but the unity of this country. This matter goes beyond political parties, it is not about the survival of our democracy.”