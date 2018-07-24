Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the defection of 15 People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senators to the All Progressives Party, APC.





We had reported that no fewer than 15 senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday, defected to the PDP.





The defectors cited crisis and factions as the reasons for their defection, saying they cannot continue to pursue their political careers under the ruling party.





Reacting, Omokri said, ”The @NGRSenate has escaped the siege and 15 @OfficialAPCNg Senators have decamped to the @OfficialPDPNig.





”We will not allow @MBuhari to destroy democracy in Nigeria. Nigeria is greater than him and his herdsmen!”