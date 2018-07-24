 Senators’ defection: No individual is greater than Nigeria – PDP reacts | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Senators’ defection: No individual is greater than Nigeria – PDP reacts

2:01 PM 0
A+ A-
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the defection of 15 Senators from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to its fold.

PDP, a former ruling party said the defection was a victory to Nigeria’s democracy.

Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson of PDP, in a tweet wrote: “Congratulations to leaders and members of the @OfficialPDPNig, we are the majority in the @NGRSenate.

“This victory is for Democracy. A step that will save our nation from despotism, fascism and totalitarianism.

“The beginning of the end for a draconian regime…#rescue2019.

“No individual, no matter how powerful or highly placed shall be greater than our country, Nigeria.

“Welcome to best moments for Nigerians!”

Recall that a total of 15 Senators announced their defection from the APC to PDP.

This happened after Senate President, Bukola Saraki, took charge of Tuesday’s plenary session, following his face-off with policemen who blocked him from leaving his Abuja residence earlier in the day.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top