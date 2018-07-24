The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the defection of 15 Senators from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to its fold.
PDP, a former ruling party said the defection was a victory to Nigeria’s democracy.
Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson of PDP, in a tweet wrote: “Congratulations to leaders and members of the @OfficialPDPNig, we are the majority in the @NGRSenate.
“This victory is for Democracy. A step that will save our nation from despotism, fascism and totalitarianism.
“The beginning of the end for a draconian regime…#rescue2019.
“No individual, no matter how powerful or highly placed shall be greater than our country, Nigeria.
“Welcome to best moments for Nigerians!”
Recall that a total of 15 Senators announced their defection from the APC to PDP.
This happened after Senate President, Bukola Saraki, took charge of Tuesday’s plenary session, following his face-off with policemen who blocked him from leaving his Abuja residence earlier in the day.
