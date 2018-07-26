The Osun PDP’s governorship candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has been dragged to court by some aggrieved members of the party for alleged non-possession of primary school certificate.The members are seeking that the court grant an interim order to set aside results of the governorship election that produced Adeleke.The plaintiffs are also asking the court to grant an order restraining the PDP from presenting Adeleke’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the September 22nd governorship poll.When the case came up for mention on Wednesday, July 25, the counsel for the applicants, Mr. Mathew Ayandokun, prayed the court for an interim order setting aside the election of Adeleke.He also asked the court to stop the INEC from accepting his nomination as the party’s flag bearer.Ayandokun after the court hearing told journalists that his clients were challenging Adeleke in court because he does not possess and has not produced his school leaving certificate.Adeleke’s lawyer, Mr. Edmond Biri-Omoni, however, debunked the allegations.Biri-Omoni, while addressing journalists insisted that his client has a certificate.He added that it will be proper for him and his client to be put on notice and served with the necessary papers before coming to court.Justice David Oladimeji adjourned ruling on the application till Thursday, July 26.Adeleke, a lawmaker representing Osun West district in the National Assembly during the primary held on Saturday, July 21 polled a total of 1,569 votes to beat his closest rival Dr Akin Ogunbiyi who scored 1,562 votes.