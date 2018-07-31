Senator representing Nasarawa West in the National Assembly, Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday alleged that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, plotted to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari when he was sick and undergoing treatment in London last year.





Adamu who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, said this while reacting to statements by the Senate President that his sudden support for Buhari was the result of the case he and his son had with EFCC; adding that the Keffi-born lawmaker was a “mischievous and compulsive liar.”





According to Adamu, Saraki lied; noting that his case with the anti-graft agency was closed on June 28, 2015.





The ex-Nasarawa governor said he had no case in court in any part of the country, just as he urged the Senate President to go and verify if he had any case in any court in Nigeria.





He alleged that the Senate President could be well described as being mischievous against the backdrop that he had plotted against President Buhari, with plans to succeed the President when he was sick, thinking that the President will not return to the country.





Senator Adamu said in an interview with Vanguard newspaper: “My case with the EFCC was between 2010- 2015 and it was terminated June 28, 2015. My counsel is Ibrahim Abdullahi, SAN, he is based in Abuja, anyone can go and verify. I have no case anywhere in Nigeria, Saraki is the one that is telling lies, he is the mischievous and compulsive liar.





“Saraki is just doing himself, he started the problem for himself. He started plotting to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari when he was sick. He thought that the President will not come back, unfortunately for him and fortunately for all of us, the President came back.”