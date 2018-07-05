The Senate on Thursday demanded investigations into the death of a corp member, Ms Linda Angela Igwetu, who was killed by a policeman on Wednesday.The matter was raised by Senator Atai Aidoko, citing Orders 42 and 52, stating that while on her way home with her friends, the corp member was shot and rushed to Garki Hospital, Abuja, but was not treated because they needed a police report.(The ‘End SARS champion,’ Segun Awosanya, had initially claimed in one of his tweets that Garki Hospital first refused to treat the injured corp member without Police report; but he later corrected himself, saying that sources present at the hospital revealed that a consultant was called in, who attended to Linda immediately.)The Senate resolved to observe a one-minute silence for the deceased and mandated the Senate Committee on Youth and Sports to investigate the death of the corp member; while the Committee on Health was also directed to investigate the (alleged refusal of the hospital) to treat the patient.The Committee on Police Affairs was also detailed to investigate the cause of the incident, and report back to the Senate in two weeks.A statement released by Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant on New Media to Senate President Bukola Saraki, corroborated the Senate’s stand.