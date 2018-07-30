A former Deputy Defence Adviser, Nigeria High Commission, London, United Kingdom, Group Captain Henry Unaeze (retd.) has accused the Bukola Saraki-led Senate of consciously sabotaging the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari.He, therefore, called on Nigerians to inject fresh blood in the country’s upper legislative chamber in 2019 by voting out almost 90 per cent of the crop of the senators the country currently had.Speaking to journalists shortly after he declared his bid for the Imo West senatorial seat on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Sunday, Unaeze said that Buhari would have done more had the senators collaborated with him.He said that budget padding, delay in passing the budgets, omitting major items in the budgets as sent by the President and refusing to approve requests made by Buhari, were geared towards making sure that Nigerians got angry with the present government.Unaeze said that despite the deliberate efforts of the senators to discredit the President, Buhari had continued to prove them wrong by bringing positive changes to bear in public administration.The diplomat expressed optimism that the majority of the citizens, especially the South-East people, would support the re-election bid of the President.Unaeze said that in doing that Nigerians would be consolidating on the gains of the President’s first term in office.The diplomat said, “Ordinarily, there is supposed to be a synergy between the legislature and the executive arms of government but the current senators are sabotaging the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari.Today as we speak, the Senate has declared war on the executive arm. That is why I want to go to the Senate in 2019. I want Nigerians to inject fresh blood in the Senate in 2019. I want to help Buhari in the Senate to succeed.“There is political stalemate just to destabilise Buhari’s good intentions. The truth of the matter is that despite the sabotage, the president’s integrity is not questionable.“We all saw the mess and lack of due process when the PDP was in charge. Now there is self-discipline in doing things and in handling public funds. That is what Buhari has brought to bear.”Reacting, the Senate denied working against Buhari and his administration.Speaking to one of our correspondents, the Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, said, “That is not true. Where does he get his facts from? We will never work against Mr President; we will always work with the President. It is not in the interest of Nigeria for us to work against the President. We also want to develop Nigeria. So, to work against the President and the people to suffer for it will be counterproductive.”