The Senate yesterday mandated its joint committees on Health, Youth/Sports Development and Police Affairs to investigate the killing of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Linda Angela Igwetu, in Abuja.The senator representing Kogi East, Atai Aidoko Ali, drew the attention of his colleagues to the death of the NYSC member.Miss Igwatu was said to have been killed on Wednesday night, a day to his passing out from the NYSC.She reportedly went out with her friends as part of celebrations for the completion of her mandatory service year.The late Miss Igwetu was said to have been shot at a police checkpoint near Cedi Plaza in the central area of Abuja by a police officer identified as Benjamin Peters.The policeman reportedly claimed that he shot at an approaching vehicle in which Miss Igwetu was riding when he heard “help” in his subconscious.The joint committee is expected to report back to the Senate at plenary within two weeks.Also, the management of Garki Hospital in Abuja has said it tried its best to save Miss Igwetu but without success.Speaking on the circumstances that led to the NYSC member’s death, the convener of #ReformPoliceNG, Mr. Segun Awosanya, had told newsmen that the hospital refused to treat her without a police report.But in a statement yesterday in Abuja, the Medical Director of Garki Hospital, Dr. Nyomudim Essen, debunked the report, saying the hospital battled to save her life.He said: “The attention of Garki Hospital, Abuja, has been drawn to certain defamatory rumours peddled in the social media, blogs and newsrooms and published on Page 5 of The Nation Newspaper of July 5 on the unfortunate incident that happened to a promising young lady, Angela Igwetu, who was cut short at the prime of her life.“Garki Hospital deeply sympathises with the family of the deceased, the NYSC and Nigeria on the death of Miss Igwetu.“Garki Hospital wishes to state that the purported complicity of Garki Hospital, Abuja, in denying Miss Igwetu treatment and allowing her to bleed to death while asking for a police report is false and malicious.“Garki Hospital, Abuja, does not demand for a police report before attending to trauma patients at its Accident and Emergency Department.“Garki Hospital does not insist on payment before stabilising trauma patients; it is a tradition that we do not compromise.“To set the records straight, Miss Igwetu was brought to our hospital at 3.05 a.m on July 4 in a very precarious condition. The doctors on duty at the Accident and Emergency Unit, including the consultant surgeon on call, battled to save her life by providing care, including blood transfusions and limited surgery.“This was done even before any form of payment could be made; unfortunately, despite all efforts to save her life, she did not make it.”Complaining about the mass dissemination of reports before an official verification from the hospital, the director threatened to take legal actions against media houses and blogs that may refuse to publish rebuttals and apology within 48 hours.“Failure to publish the required rebuttals and apology would compel Garki Hospital to take legal actions against such media houses and blogs, including their promoters.“We also encourage the media to always take a step further by confirming the information they are fed with before broadcasting it to the public.“Garki Hospital prays for comfort and grace for the family of the deceased at this trying moment.“Garki Hospital wishes to reassure all Nigerians of the commitment of the management and workers of the hospital our singular duty: saving lives!”