The Peoples Democratic Party caucus at the Senate has urged the Federal Government to investigate the alleged attack on Governor Ayodele Fayose by men of the Nigeria Police.The caucus, after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Thursday, also said some of its members had been delegated to embark on a fact-finding mission to Ekiti.The delegation will also meet with Fayose.Chairman of the caucus, Senator Godswill Akpabio, addressed journalists after the meeting.