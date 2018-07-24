The Senate on Tuesday hurriedly adjourned plenary until September 25 given the current uncertainty in the nation’s political environment.

Also, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is now in majority with the day’s defection of the 15 lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki made announcement of the long adjournment through an adopted motion by majority of the lawmakers at plenary.





Details later…